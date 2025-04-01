i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Richard Young - CEO

Matt Gili - President & COO

Ryan Snow - CFO

Richard Young

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 4. During the fourth quarter, we announced a new development plan for our portfolio of three underground and two open pit gold projects. In February and early March, we released summarized key operating and financial terms for each of our five projects. We have now filed the preliminary economic assessments for those five gold projects. However, you will not see on our website five PEAs. Under both Canadian and US regulation, you can only have one preliminary economic assessment for property. So we've combined both the open pit underground at Granite Creek into one technical report, Ruby Hill, which includes Archimedes and Mineral Point is a second. The third is Cove, and the fourth technical report covers off Lone Tree, which includes our large gold resource, which