Euro area inflation continued on its cooling path in March, as core inflation fell to its lowest rate in over three years. While this is good news for the ECB, this inflation news comes a day before the Trump administration's major
March Euro Area Inflation: Cool Report Shows Welcome Progress On Services Inflation
Summary
- Euro area inflation cooled in March, with core inflation hitting its lowest rate in over three years, a positive sign for the ECB.
- Headline inflation was 2.2% YoY, driven down by falling energy prices, despite a strong monthly increase in March.
- Market reactions were favorable, with government bond yields dropping and equities rising, reflecting increased expectations of an ECB rate cut.
- Tariffs from the Trump administration may introduce new price uncertainties, but the progress in Q1 2025 inflation supports a less restrictive ECB policy.
