Contrarian investing used to be an art form on Wall Street. We still think it is, so we decided to do something about it. We are The Undercover Investor, and we aim to counter the "what's hot now" investing culture by doing things a bit old school. We dive deep into overlooked areas of the market in search of hidden gems, either in the form of stocks, ETFs and on occasion, even closed-end funds. Active management is not dead. It has just been shouted down by mass media, SEO-driven headlines to grab investors' attention, and years of miseducating newer investors on what actually matters over long-term time frames. S&P 500 Indexing is not our enemy, but we do believe it is a quick-fix for too many investors. We believe a thoughtful, long-term-oriented active investment approach can sustainably generate attractive returns over long periods, assuming investors know where to look, and are willing to do so. Our group leverages its multi-decade experience evaluating funds and managers at top institutions. We've been in the trenches, and lived to tell about it. Now, through The Undercover Investor, we seek to enlighten our audience using what we think works in all but the most hype-driven markets...which is what we've had since before many can remember. But we remember. In a market with over 3,500 U.S. ETFs, we focus on the smaller, active funds representing a largely untapped avenue for investors to enjoy strong long-term returns. Beyond ETFs, we see an equity market ripe with opportunities. We seek underfollowed or temporarily out-of-favor businesses with strong returns on invested capital and free cash flow, led by adept management teams with long histories of prudent capital allocation. These businesses typically employ little to no leverage, offer mission-critical products or services, and are often natural monopolies or top players in their industries. When high-quality businesses aren't on sale, we explore "off-the-run" opportunities or special situations, relaxing our business quality criteria in favor of asymmetrical risk/reward dynamics driven by corporate actions or otherwise overlooked macro or secular growth tailwinds. The thorough, grounded analyses of the Undercovered Investor aims to provide invaluable insights for investors seeking superior long-term returns. Closely associated with analyst Sungarden Investment Research.