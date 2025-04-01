Gold prices have risen more than 50% since the Fed initially signaled the possibility of monetary easing at its last monetary policy meeting in December 2023. However, since then, there has been no shortage of growth catalysts for the upward acceleration in prices.
AngloGold Ashanti: Growth Catalyst Offers An Attractive Entry Point At This Price
Summary
- Recent gold price rally seems far from over, giving the actual macroeconomic context.
- The gold's upward trend highly benefited gold mining companies in 2024, getting them on track to keep crushing it this year.
- The acquisition of the Sukari gold mine through the Centamin deal gives Anglo a new growth catalyst for this year after achieving a record free cash flow in 2024.
- The company's shares have recently led their peer group after the company raised its annual production target and has still room to keep rising.
- I keep my bullish scenario on gold for this year and initiate AngloGold share coverage with a solid buy rating.
