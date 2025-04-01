Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) shares have been whiplashing around as the firm grapples with regulatory approval in order to wrap up its pipeline remediation project and commence operations of its Pacific offshore production project. Despite the
Sable Offshore Has One Last Regulatory Hurdle Before Operating (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Sable Offshore Corp. is nearing regulatory approval for its Pacific offshore production project, prompting an upgrade to a Buy rating with a $45.28/share price target.
- The firm has faced regulatory hurdles from the California Coastal Commission but is expected to overcome them with a supportive federal administration.
- The SYU reservoir holds substantial resources, and once operational, SOC is projected to achieve long-term EBITDA margins of 40-44%, driving strong cash flow.
