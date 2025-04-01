The threat of tariffs has been having a wide-ranging impact on various parts of the economy and markets. Sam Damiani, Managing Director with TD Cowen, looks at the impact on different REITs, including industrial real estate and how they may perform in
Canadian REITs: Can They Weather Tariff Uncertainty?
Summary
- Impact of tariffs on Canada's REIT sector.
- What a recession might mean for REITs.
- Why Canadian REITs are trading at a discount vs. U.S. REITs.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BMQWF
|-
|-
|BMO Equal Weight REITS Index ETF
|IUSPF
|-
|-
|BlackRock Canada iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|VNFTF
|-
|-
|Vanguard FTSE CDN Capped Reit Index
|CDPYF
|-
|-
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|MNARF
|-
|-
|Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust