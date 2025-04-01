Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

OpenAI leads top 10 private companies with $300 billion valuation. (0:15) Manufacturing back in contraction territory. (1:35) Jefferies gets bearish on airlines. (3:52)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, OpenAI's latest funding round has propelled the startup beyond other unicorns to the rank of the highest valued private company in the world, according to some ranking systems.

The $40 billion funding round, which was done in partnership with SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY), has given the Microsoft-backed (NASDAQ:MSFT), non-profit a $300 billion valuation. Its valuation has now nearly doubled since October 2024, when a $6.6 billion funding round gave the company a $157 billion post-money valuation.

OpenAI said the latest funding will help it further AI research, scale its compute infrastructure and deliver tools for the 500 million people who use ChatGPT every week. However, some of the latest funds come with a caveat from SoftBank, which requires OpenAI to transition to an independent, for-profit company by year's end.

According to a ranking compiled last month of the highest-valued unicorns in 2025 by Eqvista, OpenAI now easily ranks No. 1, surpassing TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE). The top 10 list is dominated by companies from the U.S., China and India.

The top 10 are:

OpenAI - $300B ByteDance - $220B Ant Group - $150B SpaceX - $137B Reliance Retail - $100B Shein - $66B Stripe - $65B Databricks - $62B Reliance Jio - $58B xAI - $50B

On the economic front, the ISM Manufacturing index fell into contraction territory at 49 in March from 50.3 in February, trailing the 49.5 consensus.

The contraction last month (with index below 50) followed two-straight months of expansion, preceded by 26 consecutive months of contraction. During the month, "demand and output weakened while input strengthened further, a negative for economic growth."

Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs says: “This report contains some clear signs that manufacturers are unsettled by the uncertainty around President Trump’s tariff policies, a factor mentioned several times in the press release commentary. The headline index would have fallen further in March were it not for a 3.5-point jump in the inventories index, which presumably reflects some pre-tariff stockpiling.”

In the latest JOLTS report, the number of job openings in February slipped to 7.568 million from 7.69 million in January (which was revised from 7.74 million). That came in lower than the 7.6 million consensus, and signals further cooling in the labor market.

The job openings rate fell to 4.5% from 4.7% in the prior month. And the quits rate was 2.0%, unchanged from January, which was revised down by 0.1 percentage point. The overall hiring rate in February stayed even at 3.4% for the third straight month.

Among active stocks, Citi says the risk-reward for Apple (AAPL) "looks attractive," following a recent selloff in the stock and the expansion of Apple Intelligence to several new languages.

Analyst Atif Malik said: "We think Apple will likely reset Siri software expectations on the next earnings call before heading Into WWDC on Jun 9th. AAPL stock price is getting closer to our bear case following the Siri delay sell-off, and the risk reward looks attractive."

Malik maintained his Buy rating and $275 price target.

Jefferies turned cautious on the airline sector. The firm warned that consumer sentiment continues to disappoint and pointed out that tariffs, which take effect this week, could continue to impact investor confidence. Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu also expects corporate spending will be lower for the balance of the year.

Kahyaoglu downgraded American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Hold ratings after having them set at Buy. Meanwhile, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) (AC:CA) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) were lowered to Underperform from Hold. Specifically, she warned that American, Air Canada and Southwest (LUV) will cut their 2025 guidance.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to a Buy rating from Neutral, calling it potentially a strong addition to an investor's portfolio,

Analyst Kate McShane said: "Looking at ULTA vs. Sephora, searches for ULTA continue to track above Sephora, with the gap between the two for March-to-date the widest it has been so far in 2025 … From a merchandising perspective, ULTA called out its Ulta Beauty Collection brand, and beyond that, ULTA has some exposure from a store perspective (i.e., fixtures, lighting, supplies)," highlighted McShane.

In other news of note, China EV delivery numbers came in for Q1.

NIO (NIO) delivered 42,094 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, growth of 40.1% year-over-year. March deliveries grew 26.7% year-over-year to 15,039 vehicles, which consisted of 10,219 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,820 vehicles from its family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.

XPENG (XPEV) delivered 33,205 Smart EVs in March, marking a 268% increase year-over-year, with Q1 deliveries up 331% to 94,008 Smart EVs. Li Auto (LI) delivered 92,864 vehicles in Q1, marking a growth of 15.5% year-over-year.

And BYD sold 986,098 passenger vehicles globally in Q1, up 57.92% from the same quarter in 2024.

In the Wall Street Research Corner, Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson is out with his list of stocks best positioned to navigate the global tariff landscape.

Near-term upside for the S&P 500 is likely capped at 5800-5900 “even in a less onerous April 2nd tariff outcome than our policy strategists' baseline,” Wilson said. Such a scenario would include no additional increase in the tariff-rate on China and very narrow tariffs on other Asia economies.

Reshoring is the strategy that likely insulates companies best from tariff risks, but that carries a "very high price tag and time lag", depending on the sector, Wilson added.

Among the names with “favorable exposure” are Ferrari (RACE), McDonald’s (MCD), Mattel (MAT), Levi’s (LEVI), Kroger (KR), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Ryder (R), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Prologis (PLG).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.