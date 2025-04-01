In the most recent CFO Survey, we explored the extent to which firms' inputs/supplies are imported from countries facing recently imposed tariffs and how this exposure affects firms' expectations. (We should note that our analysis exclusively focuses on firms' exposure to China, Canada, and
How Are Tariffs Affecting Firms?
Summary
- In the most recent CFO Survey, we explored the extent to which firms' inputs/supplies are imported from countries facing recently imposed tariffs and how this exposure affects firms' expectations.
- Just over half of the firms in our sample sourced inputs/supplies from China, Canada, and/or Mexico and are thus directly exposed to the tariffs recently imposed on these countries.
- Relative to their nonexposed peers, these firms became less optimistic, expected lower revenue and employment growth, and expected higher price and unit cost growth - with only price growth expected to stabilize by 2026.
