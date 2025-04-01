My last valuation of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was posted on the 8th of Jan of this year. Less than 3 months later, the stock is down by more than 30%, and sooner than expected, I need to revisit my
Tesla's 30% Plunge Explained From A Fundamental Perspective
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. remains overvalued despite a 30% stock drop; which primarily reflect deteriorating fundamentals rather than reduced speculation.
- Key drivers: CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, macroeconomic challenges, competition from China, and commoditization risks in AI.
- Revised projections: Lower market share, adjusted growth rates, and reduced AI revenue per vehicle due to increased competition and doubts about Tesla's competitive advantages.
- Intrinsic value estimate: $155 per TSLA share, suggesting a nearly 40% overvaluation, supported by excessively bullish expectations and Tesla's strong supporter base.
