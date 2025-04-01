When companies go public, they like to see their stock have a nice bounce on its first trading day. On Monday, conservative news platform Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) definitely started things off with a bang
Newsmax: Sell The IPO Craze
Summary
- Newsmax Inc.'s IPO saw an extraordinary two-day rally, but the current valuation seems unsustainable, trading at 162 times last year's revenue.
- Despite strong revenue growth and no debt, Newsmax's cash burn and operating losses pose some short-term financial risks.
- The CEO's control over voting power and the company's potential need for future capital raises add to the NMAX investment risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.