Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) reversed its initial gains this year to benefit from tariffs. The stock is now down around 13% in 2025 and a staggering 64% over the past year. I covered the company last October with a bearish outlook in "
Cleveland-Cliffs: Tariffs Likely Harming Domestic Steel Demand
Summary
- Cleveland-Cliffs faces significant macroeconomic pressures, with a 64% stock decline over the past year, exacerbated by tariffs and a slowing durable manufacturing market.
- The company's balance sheet is deteriorating due to rapid acquisitions and high debt, with an excessive debt-to-EBITDA ratio and low liquidity.
- Domestic steel demand is unlikely to rise soon due to reduced capital expenditures and a prolonged negative trend in the US manufacturing sector investment and employment.
- Despite potential political support, Cleveland-Cliffs' outdated plants and financial instability make it a risky investment, with restructuring possible if conditions don't improve.
- Trump's efforts to aid the US steel and manufacturing market may help in the long run, but likely not this decade, as we're not currently seeing large-scale reshoring investments.
