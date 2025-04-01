In my last article on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), I discussed why I upgraded the stock to a Buy rating for aggressive growth investors on December 10, 2024. When I upgraded the stock, it sold at a fair
The Case For Nvidia: A Strong Buy Amidst Market Uncertainty (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Agentic AI drives the adoption of many of Nvidia Corporation's AI solutions.
- The company delivered $11 billion of Blackwell revenue in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong demand for its latest AI chip.
- Short-term gross margins will face pressure due to the ramp-up of Blackwell architecture, which will impact profitability until production processes are refined.
- Diversification into enterprise, consumer Internet, automotive, and other sectors aims to mitigate the risk of over-reliance on hyperscalers for revenue growth.
- Its dominance in the AI infrastructure market and its excellent valuation make NVDA stock a strong buy.
