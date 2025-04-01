Pandemic disruptions are behind us. Labor markets have normalized. Although inflation in developed market (DM) economies may linger above post-financial-crisis averages, it’s broadly within reach of central bank targets. Monetary policy is gradually returning to more neutral levels.
Seeking Stability
Summary
- Pandemic disruptions are behind us and labor markets have normalized, but the focus has now turned to a new disruptor: U.S. policy.
- We see a risk that U.S. growth and labor market momentum downshift more decisively.
- Beyond Germany, we expect increased defense spending across Europe – though with measures likely to be less bold, given that countries with weaker initial fiscal conditions will struggle to fund such initiatives.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.