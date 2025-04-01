Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Optics & Optical Fireside Chat at OFC 2025 Conference - (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Optics & Optical Fireside Chat at OFC 2025 Conference Call April 1, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Gartner - Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Simon Leopold

Hey, folks, thank you very much for joining us. We're coming to you live today from the Optical Fiber Conference, OFC. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James' Data Infrastructure Analyst and I'm pleased today to be hosting Bill Gartner of Cisco, who runs the optical business unit over there.

We've got some prepared questions. We're going to go through in sort of a fireside chat format today. Bill, I think we'll have a lot of interesting thoughts on what's going on in the industry. He's been around for a bit. So Bill why don't we start off just set a little bit of context for our audience, so folks understand your scope of responsibility and your fit within Cisco?

Bill Gartner

Yes. Thanks, Simon. First of all, thank you for having me and let me just start with a forward-looking statement that I'm encouraged to make by our Investor Relations team and that's that I will be making forward-looking statements and our actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks and uncertainties found in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q.

With that I have responsibility for really you can think of as three separate businesses within Cisco. One is the optical systems business. That's the traditional DWDM business that's used to carry signals over long distances across the city, across the country, or subsea. We are typically using chassis-based solutions that include ROADMs and amplifiers.

Our second business is our optics business, which are the transceivers that are