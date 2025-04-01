JPMorgan Chase Fixed-Rate Preferred Shares Offer Attractive Income And Appreciation
Summary
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s preferred distributions are well covered by 2024 earnings and current common equity market capitalization.
- Provisioning already reflects some deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals, making large provision builds in Q1 2025 unlikely.
- I present a bull and bear case for the Series JJ Preferred shares.
- I think the bull case has more merits in light of anticipated Fed policy, ranking the JPM Series JJ preferred shares a Buy.
- Key risks to consider include an explosion in yield spreads relative to treasuries during market crashes and the uncertain timing of Fed policy normalization.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.