Economic and political policy changes can affect companies both positively and negatively. Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), a company that I fell in love with in July 2023 when not many investors were paying attention, has found itself
Blue Bird Corporation: Time To Double Down Despite Policy Uncertainty
Summary
- Blue Bird Corporation faces challenges from policy changes under President Trump, including halted EPA funds and increased tariffs, but maintains a strong backlog and diversified product range.
- Despite regulatory uncertainty, 75% of Blue Bird's backlog is secured, and the company is expanding into propane and natural gas-powered buses.
- Electric buses offer long-term cost savings and environmental benefits, with high replacement demand expected as the current fleet ages.
- Blue Bird's diversified product suite and strong ICE sales position BLBD stock well for future growth, making the current stock price an attractive entry point.
