Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Rodriguez - Corporate Director of Marketing and Business Development

Tom Vo - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Bates - Chief Financial Officer

Warren Hosseinion - President

Josh DeTillio - Chief Operating Office

Conference Call Participants

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Gene Mannheimer - Freedom Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Nutex Health Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Rodriguez, Investor Relations for Nutex's Health. Please begin.

Jennifer Rodriguez

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nutex Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Jennifer Rodriguez, and I'm happy to serve as your moderator today. We're truly grateful for your participation and your continued interest in our company as we share the highlights of an exceptional year.

Please note that this call is being recorded for future reference. Joining me this morning are some of the key leaders driving Nutex Health forward, our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Tom Vo; our Chief Financial Officer, Jon Bates; our President, Dr. Warren Hosseinion; and our Chief Operating Officer, Josh DeTillio. Together, we'll provide prepared remarks to give you a comprehensive view of our performance, strategies and vision. After which we'll open the floor for your questions.

Before I turn it over to Dr. Vo, I'd like to take a moment to address a few important points. Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations about our future performance. These statements are based on what we