Travis Perkins plc (TVPKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Travis Perkins plc (OTCPK:TVPKF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call April 1, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Drabble - Chairman

Duncan Cooper - CFO

Matt Worster - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Aynsley Lammin - Investec

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Will Jones - Redburn Atlantic

Charlie Campbell - Stifel

Ben Wild - Deutsche Bank

Zaim Beekawa - JP Morgan

Shane Carberry - Goodbody

Ami Galla - Citi

Geoff Drabble

Good morning. Welcome, finally, to the Travis Perkins Results Presentation. Pretty of you who don't know me, I'm Geoff Drabble. I became formerly the Chairman of Travis Perkins on the 1st of February this year. So, it's been an interesting first couple of months, culminating in today's results.

But I'm going to do a brief introduction and also just make a few observations before I hand over to Duncan, who will take us through the majority of the presentation. But obviously, we'll get into Q&A, which I think will be the most interesting once that presentation is complete.

Sorry, here we go. So, it's been a while since I did this, I'm a little bit out of practice. Look, once I started on the 1st of February, really, I was working closely with Pete from the moment he joined. And look, we're all very disappointed that Pete is unable to build on the good work that he started in his brief tenure with us. But we -- he and I had very, very similar views of this business.

And look, you will be tired of us all telling you this because -- but the group does have incredibly strong fundamentals. It's got a great network, got good people. It's got long-standing relationships and some good brands, and I can promise you, the vast majority of our competitors in this industry would love to have