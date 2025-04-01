NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Hennessey - VP, Corporate Communications

Greg Lang - President and CEO

Peter Adamek - VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fedor Shabalin - B. Riley

Rabi Nizami - National Bank Financial

Operator

Melanie Hennessey

I will now turn the presentation over to our President and CEO, Greg Lang. Greg?

Greg Lang

Thank you, Melanie. NOVAGOLD is solely focused on the Donlin asset up in Alaska. Some of the key attributes that the Donlin project has, it's large, almost 40 million ounces of gold at a grade of 2.25 grams. It'll be a large mine. Its production will average over a million ounces a year, over a mine life measured in decades. The project is big now, but there is significant exploration potential along strike and at depth. We're up in Alaska, a world-leading mining jurisdiction with a well-established industry and in a state that supports responsible mining. Our project is owned by two Alaska Native Corporations, Calista and TKC. Our partnership with them has endured for many years. The federal permits are in hand and we're wrapping up the state permits. We remain committed to environmental stewardship and responsible governance, and development. We've got an experienced management team that has the expertise to continue to advance the Donlin project, and we enjoy strong shareholder support from our institutional investors.