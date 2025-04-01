Five Below: The Timing To Invest Should Come Soon

Apr. 01, 2025 7:55 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE) StockFIVE
GS Investing
1.33K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I recommend a hold rating for Five Below, Inc. due to cautious FY 2025 guidance and weak core operating metrics despite potential for SSS growth and margin expansion.
  • FIVE reported adj EPS of $3.48, beating guidance, with revenue up 4% y/y, but SSS down 3% y/y and gross margins falling by 74 bps.
  • The SKU rationalization strategy and macroeconomic conditions favoring value retailers could drive SSS growth and margin expansion, but hard data is needed to confirm this.
  • FIVE's valuation has dropped to 17x forward P/E; execution on SKU strategy and improved metrics are key to a potential rerating to historical averages.

Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to 5 dollars.

jetcityimage

Investment Action

I recommended a hold rating for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) when I wrote about it in December, as I was uncertain if the underlying fundamentals were healthy or was it elevated by seasonal demand tailwinds. Based

This article was written by

GS Investing
1.33K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FIVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News