Five Below: The Timing To Invest Should Come Soon
Summary
- I recommend a hold rating for Five Below, Inc. due to cautious FY 2025 guidance and weak core operating metrics despite potential for SSS growth and margin expansion.
- FIVE reported adj EPS of $3.48, beating guidance, with revenue up 4% y/y, but SSS down 3% y/y and gross margins falling by 74 bps.
- The SKU rationalization strategy and macroeconomic conditions favoring value retailers could drive SSS growth and margin expansion, but hard data is needed to confirm this.
- FIVE's valuation has dropped to 17x forward P/E; execution on SKU strategy and improved metrics are key to a potential rerating to historical averages.
