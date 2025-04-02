On the two-year anniversary of one of our most read REIT outlooks, ‘Arbitrage Opportunity Available in Public REITs’, we will be revisiting some of the predictions and observations on non-traded REITs versus public REITs from April
Turning Up The Heat On BREIT
Summary
- Non-traded REITs' NAVs are inflated due to appraisal lag and the 'mark to magic' issue we have discussed in the past.
- BREIT's NAV remains aggressive, with a 33% overvaluation compared to public REITs based on our methodology.
- Public REITs are projected to outperform non-traded REITs, with expected annualized total returns of 9-10% due to stronger balance sheets and dividend growth.
- Investors should be cautious of BREIT's high leverage, high payout ratios, and potential refinancing challenges, which could impact future dividends and returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.