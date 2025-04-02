My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For April 2025

Apr. 01, 2025 8:38 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.6K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Q1 2025 ended negatively for SPY and VYM, but my watchlist outperformed, limiting losses to 1.38% and achieving a YTD gain of 1.89%.
  • Since inception, my watchlist has a CAGR of 15.83%, outperforming SPY and VYM, and providing higher yields.
  • The April 2025 watchlist includes 10 stocks with an average forward dividend yield of 3.48% and an expected return of 15.43%.
  • Historical data shows 83.33% of watchlist stocks had positive returns, with a higher success rate for frequently appearing stocks.

Businessman pointing at arrow graph New Year"s business goals for 2025.

Thapana Onphalai

Market Recap

Q1 2025 ends on a sour note as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell by 5.86% in March, bringing its quarterly return down to -4.57%. Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.6K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
GPC--
Genuine Parts Company
VLO--
Valero Energy Corporation
AMT--
American Tower Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News