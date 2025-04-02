Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) Virtual Investor Event Transcript

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Virtual Investor Event March 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Werner Cautreels – Chief Executive Officer

Robert Redfield – Chief Medical Officer

David Pauza – Chief Science Officer-Virology

Iain Dukes – Executive Chairman

Bruce Mackle – LifeSci Advisors

Before we begin, on this slide, you’ll see Traws’ standard disclaimer language. Statements in this presentation and on this call may be forward-looking, including our plans, objectives and expectations for our antiviral pipeline programs. These matters involve risks and uncertainties, and the company’s actual results may differ significantly due to a variety of factors that are discussed in detail in the company’s SEC filings.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Werner Cautreels, Chief Executive Officer of Traws Pharma. Please go ahead, Werner.

Werner Cautreels

Thank you, Tara, and good morning, everyone. I am Werner Cautreels, and I’m CEO of Traws Pharma. Welcome everyone to Traws’ investor event, and thank you for joining us today. Today’s event is an important event for Traws. We will discuss the unmet needs and the public health risk in bird flu and COVID, our two antiviral product candidates.

Our two main speakers today are Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. David Pauza. Dr. Redfield is our Chief Medical Officer, and previously was Director of the CDC. Dr. Pauza is our Chief Science Officer and will be presenting the data of the compound. Today also, our Executive