MasTec: 3 Reasons To Buy, 1 Reason To Hold

Apr. 01, 2025
The Alpha Sieve
4.37K Followers
Summary

  • Over the past year, MasTec, a North-American infrastructure player, has comfortably outperformed other infra stocks and mid-caps, generating returns of 25%.
  • After a strong run, we see three reasons to still buy the stock, and one reason to wait on the sidelines.
  • After facilitating over 110bps of EBITDA margin improvements last year, MTZ is not resting on its laurels and is targeting further improvements this year and next.
  • The stock's valuations look cheap both from a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, more so when you consider the quantum of earnings and EBITDA growth that they look set to deliver.
  • MTZ looked rather overbought in the first month of this year, but after a healthy correction, it has approached a potential congestion zone.
  • MTZ's FCF generation was quite stellar last year, but in FY25 it is expected to dip by around 40%, and thus we don't view the current double-digit FCF yield as sustainable.

Introduction

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), a mid-cap proxy on the North American infrastructure industry, has, over the past year, bucked the trend of its mid-cap and infrastructure peers. While mid-caps (on average) have witnessed a loss of close to 4%, and infrastructure stocks-in general-have ended

The Alpha Sieve
4.37K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

