S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Growth Stalled In March

The S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI remained in expansion territory for a third straight month in March at 50.2 signaling a marginal improvement in operating conditions.
Production fell for the first time in three months in March, and order books are becoming increasingly depleted.
Business optimism about the year ahead has deteriorated further from January’s near three-year high, and has dropped sharply over the past two months.
By Jennifer Nash
