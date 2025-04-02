Zoom Communications: Stock Unlikely To Move Upwards If Revenue Doesn't Grow
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on Zoom Communications due to weak growth, lack of monetization progress, and stagnant key metrics like DBNRR.
- Enterprise performance has deteriorated, with DBNRR below 100% for four consecutive quarters, indicating reduced spending from existing customers and weak demand for new modules and AI tools.
- Despite record-low churn, ZM's online business shows minimal revenue growth, and AI Companion remains unmonetized, leading to a flat revenue outlook for FY26.
- While the contact center segment shows promise with significant deals, it is not enough to drive a re-rating given the overall weak growth trajectory.
