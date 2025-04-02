Amidst the AI world's frenzied pace, where most companies are competing to outdo each other on inference benchmarks, flashy demo-day reveals, or sheer model size, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has charted a very different course. It has quietly
Palantir: The AI Spine No One Sees
Summary
- Palantir generated $1.25 billion in free cash flow in FY24, with a 44% FCF margin and 29% revenue growth.
- U.S. commercial revenue surged 54% in FY24, driven by AIP bootcamps and scalable, production-grade AI deployments.
- Palantir trades at a 59.8x revenue multiple, far above the SaaS median of 3.89x, reflecting its platform premium.
- Average revenue from Palantir’s top 20 customers reached $64.6 million, highlighting deep integration and high retention economics.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.