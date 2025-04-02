Ulta Beauty: The Bad, The Ugly, And The Good (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty faces significant challenges, including market saturation, declining profits, and competition from Sephora and online retailers, leading to a downgrade in growth expectations.
  • The company's 2024 performance was weak, with flat sales, declining margins, and a 3% drop in EPS, projecting only 2% growth for 2025.
  • Structural industry changes and consumer shifts towards online and influencer-driven beauty products further complicate Ulta's recovery prospects.
  • Despite these issues, ULTA's valuation now reflects its mature, low-growth status, making negative surprises unlikely and justifying a 'Hold' rating.

Ulta Beauty Logo Sign on Front of Store

Lokibaho

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), once considered a quality compounder, is one of the biggest victims of the changes in the post-pandemic retail landscape.

With shares trading 34% below previous highs and a new CEO in place, has Ulta finally reached a bottom?

