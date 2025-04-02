Tourism spending continues to rebound with resilience amid inflationary headwinds across the globe. In turn, tourist accommodations like timeshares are reemerging and expanding as they capitalize on their value proposition. One of the popular contenders in the market is Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (
Hilton Grand Vacations: Bullish Potential May Come Back After Its Long Vacation
Summary
- Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. shows strong fundamentals and growth potential, making it an attractive investment, despite weak technicals and inflationary challenges.
- HGV's Q4 2024 revenue increased by 26% YoY, driven by higher sales of VOIs and marketing revenue, despite rising operating costs.
- The company benefits from brand loyalty, strategic locations, and a solid balance sheet, although it faces high debt levels and capital-intensive operations.
- HGV remains undervalued with a potential upside of 20-44%, supported by DCF and price ratio models, despite current weak momentum and technical indicators.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HGV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.