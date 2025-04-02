Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC
13 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned 0.07% reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Security selection within the Financials sector was one of the largest contributors to performance.
  • Our view is that the pressure on companies and consumers from inflation is receding, allowing the Fed to continue cutting rates.

Index Performance

4Q24

YTD

Russell 1000® Value Index

(1.98%)

14.37%

S&P 500 Index

2.41%

25.02%

Russell 1000® Index

2.75%

24.51%

Russell 2000® Index

0.33%

11.54%

Russell 3000® Growth Index

6.82%

32.46%

Lord Abbett is an independent, privately held, global asset manager and one of the oldest money management firms in the United States. They manage assets across a full range of U.S. mutual funds, UCITS funds, institutional and separately managed accounts for clients around the world. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lord Abbett, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lord Abbett's official channels.

