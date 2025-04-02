TCW Core Fixed Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • TCW Core Fixed Income Fund I-Class fell 3.69% (net of fees) in the final quarter of 2024 to trail the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by 63 bps, while the year-to-date return of 0.75% was 50 bps behind the Index.
  • As a consequence of the higher rates, fixed income returns were negative as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index fell 3.1% in the fourth quarter and culminated a likewise unspectacular 1.3% advance for the year.
  • TCW remains committed to our time-tested value-oriented philosophy, with bottom-up portfolio construction and relative value sector allocations the pillars by which we introduce carry and return potential to portfolios.

Review – The Economy: Breaking Down or Busting Out?

For an apparently fading economy that had sufficiently convinced the Federal Reserve to initiate monetary easing in September – with a 50 basis point (bp) cut, to boot – the market emphatically cast doubts on

