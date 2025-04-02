Since my last article on SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK:SMTGF)(OTCPK:SMTGY), although only a few months have passed, it feels like years from a geopolitical perspective. The company faces new challenges, such as the
SMA Solar Technology: Still A Buy, But More Conservative Outlook
Summary
- SMA Solar Technology faces new challenges like potential US import tariffs but holds a strong position in the utility-scale inverter market.
- Despite a 19.6% YoY revenue drop in FY24, SMA's restructuring aims for €200 million EBIT improvement by FY27, with €80 million expected by FY25.
- German fiscal stimulus and increased demand for utility-scale PV systems present growth opportunities, but oversupply and competition pose risks.
- DCF analysis indicates a target price of €20.51 per share, suggesting a 35% upside, justifying a "buy" rating despite lowering from €23.75.
