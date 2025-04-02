Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

  • The Fund returned 13.42%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the 7.07% return of the Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
  • Our view is that the pressure on stock market valuations from the post-pandemic inflation surge is receding, which is allowing the Fed to cut interest rates while the economy continues to demonstrate steady growth.
  • We are currently finding ample opportunities across the market cap spectrum in many of our favorite areas as they appear ready to re-accelerate their growth in 2025 and beyond.

Index Performance

4Q24

YTD

S&P 500 Index

2.41%

25.02%

Russell 1000® Index

2.75%

24.51%

Russell 2000® Index

0.33%

11.54%

Russell 3000® Growth Index

6.82%

32.46%

Russell 3000® Value Index

-1.94%

13.98%

MSCI

