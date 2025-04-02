|
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund returned 13.42%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the 7.07% return of the Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
- Our view is that the pressure on stock market valuations from the post-pandemic inflation surge is receding, which is allowing the Fed to cut interest rates while the economy continues to demonstrate steady growth.
- We are currently finding ample opportunities across the market cap spectrum in many of our favorite areas as they appear ready to re-accelerate their growth in 2025 and beyond.
