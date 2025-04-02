|
Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Fixed income markets were mixed in the fourth quarter. U.S. Treasury yields rose significantly, and the yield curve steepened, resulting in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index ending the quarter down over 3.0%.
- The Fund returned -0.73%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- The Fund takes a flexible, multi-sector approach, incorporating credit sensitive sectors of the market, compared to its benchmark, which is largely comprised of U.S. Treasuries and government-related securities.
- The Fund remained diversified across broad fixed income sectors.
