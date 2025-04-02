About three months ago, I recommended holding Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC). In that article, I analyzed the high-quality business model of this best-of-breed financial institution but I also stated that the stock appeared fairly valued due to
Bank First: High-Quality Bank But Beware Of A Challenging Economy
Summary
- Bank First Corporation has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last three months, gaining 2% while the index declined 6%.
- BFC's disciplined approach to loan quality and strategic acquisitions have driven exceptional growth, with earnings per share increasing at a 13% average annual rate.
- Despite solid Q4 2024 results, the economic outlook has worsened due to persistent tariffs and paused interest rate cuts, increasing recession risks.
- Given its premium valuation and uncertain economic conditions, Bank First is fairly valued; a 10% correction to $90 would make it more attractive.
