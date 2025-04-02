South Korea: Inflation Picks Up, Possibly Pausing Bank Of Korea's Rate Cut Cycle

Summary

  • An unexpected pickup in inflation complicates the Bank of Korea’s rate cut cycle.
  • The central bank faces some difficult decisions as inflation pressures collide with currency weakness and sluggish domestic demand.
  • Depending on the inflation path and currency moves, the BoK may delay its rate action until the third quarter of 2025.

South Korean Lawmakers Overturn President"s Declaration Of Martial Law

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images News

By Min Joo Kang

CPI inflation unexpectedly rose to 2.1% YoY in March (vs 1.9% market consensus)

South Korea recorded an unexpected rise in inflation in March, thanks to higher processed food (3.6%) and eating-out prices (3.0%). Both accelerated more

