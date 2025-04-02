My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For April 2025

Apr. 02, 2025 2:12 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.6K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend stocks outperformed SPY and VIG in March, posting a loss of 3.26% compared to SPY's 5.86% and VIG's 4.50%.
  • The April 2025 list offers an average dividend yield of 1.25% and is potentially 31% undervalued, poised for strong long-term returns.
  • Dollar cost averaging into the top 15 stocks each month shows a 68.54% success rate, with 61 out of 89 stocks leading to positive gains.
  • I highlight the top 5 stocks for April with a deeper dive into their valuations and dividend yield theory analysis.

Business goal setting and target concept, Businessman use laptop plan financial analysis chart strategically for the new year calculating financial data for long-term investments.

NongAsimo

Quality Stocks

My top 15 selections for March managed to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG). The Top 15 High-Growth Dividend stocks posted a

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.6K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPWR, MSCI, ODFL, ZTS, DPZ, AMAT, INTU, APH, LRCX, RMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
AMAT--
Applied Materials, Inc.
NXPI--
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
SHW--
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News