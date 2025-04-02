My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For April 2025
Summary
- My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend stocks outperformed SPY and VIG in March, posting a loss of 3.26% compared to SPY's 5.86% and VIG's 4.50%.
- The April 2025 list offers an average dividend yield of 1.25% and is potentially 31% undervalued, poised for strong long-term returns.
- Dollar cost averaging into the top 15 stocks each month shows a 68.54% success rate, with 61 out of 89 stocks leading to positive gains.
- I highlight the top 5 stocks for April with a deeper dive into their valuations and dividend yield theory analysis.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPWR, MSCI, ODFL, ZTS, DPZ, AMAT, INTU, APH, LRCX, RMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.