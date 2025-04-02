In late-January, with Gold trading at about at about USD $2,760 per ounce (June 2025 Futures), I wrote my first article on bullion, stating, "Erosion Of U.S. Confidence And 3 Other Factors May Drive Gold To New Highs". With
Betting On Gold? Consider A Currency-Hedged Vehicle Like CGL:CA
Summary
- While Gold has risen about 14% since my late-January recommendation, not all my catalysts have played out yet. Thus, additional upside potential remains.
- A decline in confidence of the U.S. Government, alongside a weakening U.S. Dollar, could cause the price of gold to shoot higher yet.
- Investors in gold ETFs (especially foreigners) should be mindful of their currency risk exposure to further gains in Gold. The iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-hedged) is a worthwhile consideration for Canadians.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CGL:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
NOTE: I'm carefully looking at CGL:CA, although I currently conduct my own currency hedging. The Strong Buy recommendation is a standalone for investors who are not otherwise hedging currency risk. NOTE 2: I'm primarily exposed to gold through positions in junior gold miner ETFs, secured by partial hedges of Gold Futures.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.