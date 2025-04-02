Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past few days. On Friday, the US soda stock industry was hit by the announcement that RFK will support
Keurig Dr Pepper: Valuation Doesn't Perk Me Up Despite Energy Buzz
Summary
- I believe Keurig Dr Pepper stock is fairly valued, trading at 20x last year's CF. Some of its current valuation multiples aren't fully backed by a strong enough narrative or pricing power.
- That said, I find the energy drinks segment quite promising, especially with GHOST joining the direct store delivery network in Q2 this year.
- I'm concerned about international segment weakness and margin pressure from rising coffee costs hitting the US coffee business.
- I am staying on the sidelines for now, and I'll be watching Q2 closely, especially GHOST sales and tariff impacts on consumer demand.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.