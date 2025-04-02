Blue Bird Corp. (NASDAQ:BLBD) is a company dedicated to the design, production, and sale of school vehicles. Its core business is primarily focused on buses, but it also has a business line that includes bus parts for spare parts. The company has a production
Blue Bird Corporation: Driving A Solid Yellow Business
Summary
- Currently, the company reports that more than 47% of all school buses in circulation in the Americas are more than ten years old. This represents a total of approximately 270,000.
- As for the revenue generated, the net result was $313.9 million, which represents a slight decrease compared to the $317.7 million from the previous year.
- Looking at EBITDA generated in the quarter, we see 1Q2024 closed at $47.6 million, the amount generated in 1Q2025 was $45.8.
- If we annualize these values, and taking into account the company's current EV, we can see that the EV/EBITDA ratio is around 5.44x.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.