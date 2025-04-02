Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company that reported its Q4 results on March 31, 2025. Revenue was $258 million, a year-over-year increase of 270% while GAAP EPS was $11.12. As one would expect, the stock performed quite well
Nutex Health Achieves Blowout Earnings On Arbitration Win But There Are Too Many Unknowns
Summary
- Nutex Health Inc. reported a significant revenue increase of 270% year-over-year in Q4.
- The company's GAAP EPS was an impressive $11.12 for Q4 and $9.71 for the year, implying that it's trading at a bargain at first glance.
- The company's earnings were driven to be a substantial set of arbitration wins, with no guarantee that this will continue going forward.
- Should the arbitration process in 2025 yield results that are half as lucrative as in 2024, NUTX is at risk of eroding all of its net income.
- Given the risks associated with the business model going forward, I rate NUTX a hold.
