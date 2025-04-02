Spring is here, April showers may bring May flowers, and April tariffs may likely bring storms to global financial markets. In any event, we're about to find out. We believe market participants will likely have to adjust their expectations moving
April 2025 Perspective
Summary
- US equities struggled over the month, with the S&P 500, Russell 2000, and Nasdaq falling by 5.6%, 6.8%, and 8.1%, respectively.
- High-yield spreads continued to move off their lows during the month, reflecting concerns about the economic backdrop, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury fell by another 10 basis points.
- While US equities navigate the current tariff threats and subsequent volatility, the German equity market has had a strong performance this year.
