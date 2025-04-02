Noritz: Activists Are Present Now (Rating Upgrade)

Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Noritz has seen a revenue acceleration driven by domestic Japanese markets, with foreign markets faltering.
  • Structural profitability could increase with the emergence of the commercial segment and with the significant cost-cutting plan.
  • The company continues to be undervalued, and now an activist presence on top of a chance for better operational performance could drive stock performance.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

One man repair gas boiler with wrenches, Gas Heating Boiler Service At Home

Phynart Studio

Noritz (OTCPK:NRTZF) managed to see an acceleration in revenues, which is an important shift from the lackluster performance and shortfalls from forecasts seen in recent years. In particular, strength came from the otherwise rather anemic Japanese markets, with the foreign markets

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.06K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORITZ THROUGH THE TSE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NRTZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRTZF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRTZF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News