PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), also known as Pinduoduo, reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter, but the e-Commerce platform missed on the top line. However, Pinduoduo is a leading e-Commerce franchise in China and benefits from strong adoption of the company's Temu-branded
- PDD Holdings reported strong Q4 earnings with a 24% Y/Y revenue growth rate, driven by the success of its Temu platform in overseas markets.
- Temu's growth has significantly boosted PDD's revenue growth and gross profits, making it the most profitable Chinese large-cap with a 57% gross profit margin.
- Temu is expected to continue to expand rapidly, which should continue to lead to above-average top-line growth for Pinduoduo.
- Pinduoduo's valuation is highly attractive, trading at a forward P/E ratio of 7.9x, offering a 12.7% earnings yield, and a 14% discount to the industry group average.
- Despite risks of government interference in China, PDD Holdings presents significant value upside with a fair value range of $150-165 per share, based on projected earnings growth.
