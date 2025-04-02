I'm All In On Evolution AB: Stock Price May Shoot Up Following U.S. Expansion

Eugenio Catone
3.67K Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • I invest in outstanding companies at reasonable prices and hold them long term; Evolution AB meets all my criteria, making it a significant portfolio position.
  • EVGGF dominates the live casino market with high profit margins, net cash, growing dividends, and a low P/E Ratio, indicating limited downside risk.
  • The stock price is falling due to being a Swedish company in a controversial market, cyberattacks in Asia, and issues with UK authorities, but these are not long-term problems.
  • Growth catalysts include the shift to online casinos, potential U.S. market expansion, and new game releases, making Evolution AB stock a strong buy with significant upside potential.

Professional Female Croupier in Casino Dealing Playing Cards on a Baccarat Table. Beautiful Dealer of a Live Online Casino Reveals Winning Results of the Card Game Bets, Looking at the Camera

gorodenkoff

Intro

My investment process is to buy outstanding companies at a reasonable price and then hold them in my portfolio for years, if not decades. However, the stock market is unpredictable, so when I buy a company, I never go all in right away. Typically, I

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone
3.67K Followers
Hi there, welcome to my profile. My name is Eugenio Catone, I live in Italy and I am 26 years old.In 2023 I graduated in Business Administration and I completed CFA level 1 in 2024. I am currently a Popular Investor on the investing platform eToro, you can see there my public portfolio. My interest in financial markets started about 5 years ago when I accidentally came across a video about trading. That was the spark that introduced me to a new world, but over time I realized that it was not my path: too many charts, lines, and not very concrete concepts for a pragmatic person like me. I needed something different and that I found in fundamental analysis. It is a totally different approach and one that evaluates the actual results achieved by a company rather than the candlesticks made by its price per share. That was the turning point for me and I have not stopped learning ever since. I mainly invest in stocks and ETFs; I prefer US companies but I often analyze European or Chinese companies as well. Being young, my investments typically have a very long-term view; I often take a contrarian view.Seeking Alpha is a way for me to express my opinion and meet new people. My articles are intended as pure entertainment and I hope you will find them interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, V, EVVTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVVTY
--
EVGGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News