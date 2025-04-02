How Companies Are Planning For 'Liberation Day'

Tariff time

It's finally here. President Trump's "Make America Wealthy Again Event" will take place in the Rose Garden at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, which will be closely watched by investors and the business community. Uncertainty has plagued markets over the past month and a half, so even if things are drastic, the clarity might provide some relief. The event will allow companies to begin planning for the new tariff regime and factor the duties into their supply chains or models.



'Liberation Day': There has been a whole slew of reports of what will and won't be included in today's announcement. So far, the Trump administration has revealed that tariffs will "start with all countries" and will be "effective immediately." There might also be a range of rates that are dependent on trade barriers or taxation levels, with the caps applied to either specific or groups of countries. Besides the new tariffs, "25% levies on cars not made in the U.S." and "secondary tariffs on nations that purchase crude oil from Venezuela" are set to go into effect this week, and there might be more details on those fronts as well.



While around half of the 3,000 respondents to the latest Wall Street Breakfast survey think the current setup of international trade is unfair, only a quarter feel that tariffs represent the right strategy to put it back on track. On the corporate side, companies have been planning to respond to the tariffs in five different ways, or a combination of the following approaches.



1) Reshoring or boosting U.S. production activity ==> Johnson & Johnson's recent $55B investment



2) Pushing suppliers to reduce prices ==> Walmart with Chinese manufacturers



3) Raising prices to preserve profit margins ==> Target's warning for shoppers



4) Absorbing the tariffs with lower margins ==> Latest guidance from Nike and FedEx



5) Lobbying for certain exemptions to limit their impact ==> Pursued by U.S. automakers



Market reaction? Watch futures and after-hours trading activity as Trump's announcement will take place after the market close, though the White House has referred to the recent selloff as only a "snapshot in time." "There has been a lot of talk about the market, and it was up yesterday," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared at her latest briefing. "The President wants to make sure all Americans make out well, particularly Main Street. That's the focus of these tariffs, but like I've said repeatedly, just like they were in his first term, Wall Street will be just fine."