Private Equity And Private Debt: 2 Sides Of The Same Coin

Insufficient transparency is inviting speculation about what impact widespread credit defaults during an economic crisis could have on the sector and the broader economy.
Rating agencies have pointed out that private credit lenders do not have to report their marks to market the way regulated traditional lenders like banks do.
The goal for PE firms is never to lose in the private markets’ coin-flipping game.
By Sebastien Canderle
Private equity (PE) and private debt (PD) are often viewed as distinct investment strategies, but they are increasingly intertwined in today’s financial landscape. The ongoing spat between KKR and Bain Capital over Fuji Soft[1] highlights how PE firms can
