Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ) offers funeral and cemetery services in the North American markets, accounting for around 17% of total market share. Coming out of the global pandemic, Service Corporation is well positioned to capture the business recovery in the funeral

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.