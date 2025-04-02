The healthcare industry faces a pivotal moment as traditional care models struggle to meet growing demand. While preventive approaches have improved chronic condition management and patient outcomes, the gap between healthcare supply and demand continues to expand. Technology is becoming
Why HealthTech? Why HEAL?
Summary
- HEAL seeks to provide investors exposure to the growing HealthTech industry, which is expected to grow fourfold from $225 billion in 2022 to over $1 trillion by 2032, fueled by urgent needs in healthcare capacity, aging demographics, and chronic condition management.
- The fund offers exposure to applications of AI in healthcare, which are revolutionizing the industry across multiple use cases, from streamlining administrative workflows to expediting pharmaceutical research and development.
- HEAL allows the inclusion of smart medical devices, which are being rapidly integrated into healthcare.
- The FDA has now approved 950 AI-powered medical devices, up from just 6 a decade ago.
