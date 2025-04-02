A few months ago, I rated BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) as a “Buy.” I liked that the business was still led by their co-founder, who was purchasing more stock in the company and I thought BARK had several
BARK: On The Path To Reignite Growth
Summary
- BARK, Inc. remains a "Buy" due to growth drivers like domestic and international expansion, streamlined operations, and partnerships with Amazon and Chewy.
- The company expects adjusted EBITDA profitability in fiscal year 2025 and aims for overall revenue growth, driven mainly by the commerce segment.
- BARK's transition to Shopify has improved new subscriptions and customer acquisition costs, enhancing the customer experience and operational efficiency.
- Despite risks like consumer spending patterns and tariffs, BARK's strong balance sheet and strategic partnerships position it well for future growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.